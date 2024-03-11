A dishonourable ex-judge

Editor,

Even before the Supreme Court accepted the resignation of somebody from the post of a judge, he hurriedly announced his decision of joining a particular political party. Though the matter is bizarre, to say the least, his enthusiasm to join the national outfit is hardly surprising.

A judge should act absolutely neutrally while according justice. They must also be seen to be neutral, and justice must also be seen to be done. But very unfortunately, each and every comment of him, despite serving as a judge, was nothing but an exact replica of the relentless vitriol which the who’s who of the political elite of the nation spew with blind hatred and prejudice towards a regional outfit.

Didn’t he know that, despite officiating as a judge, an accused must always be treated as innocent until proven guilty? Yet, how openly could he relentlessly issue biased statements revolving around alleged corruption by leaders of a particular outfit without providing any sort of proof, and this is the reason why he was a ‘hero’ in the eyes of all blind haters of that regional outfit.

He alleges that certain leaders had chosen to abuse him instead of criticising his judgment and going for appeals. He must take a hard look at himself and introspect whether his statements as a judge were neutral at all in the first place. He had every right to pronounce corrupt’ leaders as guilty after their offence got proved, and awarded exemplary punishment thereafter; but how could he paint them as being corrupt before anything getting proved in the court, or when the cases were pending.

And how can that person notice the Bahubalis in his favourite party who can character-assassinate the regional party as that of ‘goons’. His blind bias towards his favoured party gets further exemplified by his confession that he doesn’t need to see whether the party is corrupt/corruption-free. However, he has assured us that he will try to free the party of corruption if he finds it. So, it is our urgent duty to help him in finding corruption in his idol party; else, how would he succeed in ‘serving the poor through larger platform’. He would render a huge service to the countrymen if he starts with various scams, ranging from examinations to ventilators (during the height of the second wave of the pandemic in 2021) in the states ruled by his newly-joined party. Thereafter, he must demand an audit of public funds (opened during Covid) and protest against the policy of electoral bonds. Also, he must delve into the issue of crony capitalism, thanks to which almost the whole infrastructure and resource of the nation are magically landing on the lap of a few favoured industrialists.

The now ex-judge, who has termed the outfit a ‘drama party’ whom he loved to hate, must also be asked to comment what he thinks about the call of beating pots and pans and immersing in ‘Diwali’ when the first wave of Corona had hit the Indian shores with millions of the poorest of the poor finding themselves in dire straits and marching and dying upon highways with starved stomach, thanks to the sudden imposition of national lockdown. What to speak of such a ‘judicious’ person who is shameless enough to provide a clean chit to only one particular political individual who was caught in camera while accepting money? How can he find a fault in his ‘political brother? So he has no option but to defend the indefensible by scandalously stating that he was a ‘victim’ of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched by one of the honchos of that regional party.

However, the others who were also seen to be accepting money, thanks to that sting operation, are all necessarily corrupt as they have not joined his idol outfit.

Nothing can be more pathetic, tragic, hilarious and disgraceful than this.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403 Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata