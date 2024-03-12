Govt’s two-faced attitude towards migration

Editor,

By exercising their democratic and Constitutional rights, Bengalis, as full-fledged Indians, venture outside West Bengal to seek livelihoods in other states of India.

By exercising the very same right innumerable times, more people from the rest of India flock to West Bengal in droves to make a permanent settlement.

Yet the who’s who of the BJP/NDA target the migration status of Bengalis and Bengalis only, and describe the phenomenon as ‘laggardness of West Bengal’. However, these very racist hypocrites have no answer as to why innumerable times more people from ‘progressive/developed’ rest of India settle in the much-hated ‘Kangal Bangal’.

If migration of Bengalis to other Indian states gets dubbed as ‘failure of Bengal’, the racist hypocrites of the BJP/NDA must answer whether mass migration of poor Indians to the war ravaged Israel and similar other violence-prone countries of West Asia and North/Central Africa to take up menial jobs, by risking their own precious lives, bear proof of the ‘vikas’ engineered since the advent of ‘good days’ in ‘New India’?

Indeed, what ‘growth’ is being witnessed in the self-declared ‘visva guru’ towards whom the ‘whole world is looking to draw inspiration’ from! What a disgrace to notice the country which can’t ensure livelihood and other basic human necessities for its citizens, thereby compelling them to leave the shore by endangering their lives; shamelessly and scandalously barbarically squandering precious time, energy and resource towards temples, cows, statues, bullet trains, VISTAS and all things which glitter just to draw applause of the privileged class.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata