Ruba Juju first boxer from Arunachal to win int’l medal

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Ruba Juju created history by becoming the first boxer from Arunachal to win a medal in an international event.

Juju, representing India, won a bronze medal in the Youth Boxing World Cup Adriatic Pearl. The event was held in Budva, Montenegro, from 3 to 11 March.

The tournament is considered one of the best and most spectacular youth boxing tournaments in the world.

India won a total of five gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals in the event.

SAI NCoE boxing coach L Radia Devi also accompanied the Indian team as one of the coaches.

All the employees of the SAI NCoE, Itanagar and the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association congratulated Juju and coach Devi on the achievement.