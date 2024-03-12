Workers injured in truck accident

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 11 Mar: A pickup truck carrying five workers of the TTC Company from Naga GG to Dirang in West Kameng district met with an accident at Donba village near Mandala Top, 18 kms away from here, on Monday afternoon, injuring the workers.

The condition of two workers, identified as Majid Ali and Iman Ali, are stated to be critical.

As per sources, a team of the 30 Bn SSB rescued the injured persons and provided them first aid.

The SSB team was returning to the battalion headquarters from Mandala Top after conducting routine area domination patrolling.

The battalion’s Commandant, Anil Kishor Yadav, also reached the accident site as he was proceeding to the border outpost Naga GG on a BOP visit.

The injured persons were rushed to the Dirang CHC for further medical treatment in an SSB vehicle.