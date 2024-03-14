Indian army conducts med camp, blood donation drive

HAYULIANG, 13 Mar: Free medical and blood donation camps were organized by the Indian army here in Anjaw district on 12 and 13 March to provide comprehensive medical checkups and distribute essential medicines to the local populace.

A total of 717 villagers benefited from the medical camp.

Interactive sessions were also conducted to educate the villagers on the importance of timely medication to avoid prolonged treatment of diseases, hygiene practices, prevailing lifestyle diseases and addressing any queries they had regarding healthcare.

Doctors and specialists from the Indian army, Border Roads Task Force and state health department provided prompt medical advice and treatment to villagers who were deprived of these medical facilities due to remoteness of these locations.

During the blood donation camp which was organized with the help of department of pathology, Tezu, 30 units of blood were voluntarily donated by Indian army soldiers and local youth.