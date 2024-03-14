DEO asks officials to remain politically neutral

TEZU, 13 Mar: Lohit DEO Shashvat Saurabh advised the government officials to stay politically neutral and to avoid making any remarks or actions which may be construed as politically colored.

The DC, who chaired a meeting relating to election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) here on Wednesday, suggested that everyone should read the MCC guidelines and have proper understanding of the same. He sought the support of all the officials in order to make

the election process free, fair and peaceful.

Assistant commissioner Kamaleshwar Rao, the nodal officer for MCC, gave a presentation on the important provisions of the MCC. He urged all the head of offices and officials to adhere to the MCC strictly once the election is declared.

The meeting was attended by SSP Tumme Amo, administrative, nodal and sector officers, HoDs and other officials.