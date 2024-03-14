NCDC presents awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Mar: The regional office of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) at Guwahati organized the ‘NCDC Regional Cooperative Excellence and Merit Award-2023’ ceremony for Arunachal Pradesh here on Tuesday.

Ridge Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (RMCSL), Ziro in Lower Subansiri district and Raksap Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (RMCSL), Aalo in West Siang

district won the awards for the best primary cooperative societies in the piggery sector.

The RMCSL was awarded cash prize of Rs. 25,000 along with certificate of excellence, while RMCSL was awarded Rs. 20,000 along with merit certificate,

The Itanagar Urban Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (IUTCCS) and the High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (HVTCCSL), Ziro won the awards for the best primary cooperative societies under Thrift & Credit Society.

The IUTCCSL was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 along with certificate of excellence, while the HVTCCSL was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 with merit certificate.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies Cheehung Chukhu handed over the prizes to the winners.