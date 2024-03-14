Tedir lays foundation stone for EMRS at Comp

KORA, 13 Mar: Minister for education Taba Tedir on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Comp under Kora circle of Keyi Panyor district.

Speaking on the occasion, Tedir said the project had been in the pipeline for quite a long time and it got sanctioned after four years of long wait.

“Each district is supposed to have an EMRS to groom our young tribal children. In fact, every block with more than fifty percent ST population is supposed to have an EMRS,” Tedir said.

Tedir directed the executing agency Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, a New Delhi based firm to station their men and material at the site 24X7 to complete the project on time.

Keyi Panyor DC Vivek HP said that land acquisition should not be an issue and the school should be made functional within the given time frame in the interest of the children of the district.

Funded by the ministry of tribal affairs, the Eklavya Model Residential Schools are set up in states and union territories under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution of India which mandates free education to ST children from class six to twelve in residential set up.

The EMRSs are supposed to be at par with the Navodaya Vidyalayas and will have special facilities for preserving the local art and culture besides, providing training in sports and skill development. There are currently ten EMRS in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)