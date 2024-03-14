Sunka wins Critics’ Choice Awards India

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Actor Millo Sunka has once again made Arunachal Pradesh proud, this time by winning the Best Actress award at the sixth edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards India in Mumbai on Tuesday, in the short film category for the film “Nocturnal Burger.”

The film also won the Best Short Film and Best Director awards for Reema Maya. The short film, directed by Reema Maya, had already won a few awards last year, where Sunka had also become the first Arunachalee actor to win the Best Actress award at the Prisma Rome International Film Awards 2023.

Earlier, the film also had its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2023, which is the largest independent film festival in the United States.

Sharing her thoughts on receiving the award, Sunka said, “It was a very overwhelming night. To be appreciated and recognized by such powerhouses from all corners of the Indian film fraternity is nothing short of a hazy dream.”

“I had so much to say in my thank-you speech, but as I started recognizing the faces in the audience, I forgot everything I had planned to say. Nevertheless, it was wonderful to converse with fellow actors, critics, writers, directors, and producers. Any sort of recognition becomes much more special when it comes from your fellow countrymen. It is such a privilege and honor, and I hope I can live up to all this. I will definitely keep trying though,” said the artist who is earning a name for herself for her acting prowess.

While revealing her future plans, she said, “My plan is to do as much work as I can and hopefully slowly transition into making films as well, not just acting.”

She also shared her experience working with director Reema Maya. She said, “Reema is a solid director. Her vision and clarity of thought create a very comfortable space to work, and at the same time, she is not rigid about how she wants her actors to interpret her vision. She is going to be one of the biggest directors from our country. I am forever grateful to her, and anytime she offers me any part in any of her projects, I will say yes in a heartbeat.”

Director Reema Maya, expressed her happiness that her film received three awards. She said, “It’s a prestigious award, and it feels amazing to celebrate this in our country.”

On Sunka getting the award, she said that “it was so well-deserved.”

“I felt so proud to see her up there representing ‘Nocturnal Burger’ and representing Arunachal Pradesh,” the director said.

Sunka’s journey in onscreen acting started with a secondary role in the film Axone directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. She also acted in the short movie Stranded directed by Nending Lahzeey. Sunka has won lot of applause from her fans in the state and many took to their social media handles to praise her achievements.