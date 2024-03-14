19 new faces, four women in BJP’s list, three ministers left out

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The BJP on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 60 assembly constituencies in the state. Three sitting ministers including home minister Bamang Felix, industries minister Tumke Bagra and agriculture minister Tage Taki did not make it to the list. Apart from them, sitting MLAs Goruk Pordung, Tsering Tashi, Lokam Tassar, Kento Rina, Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin also have been replaced with new candidates.

In the meantime, home minister Bamang Felix has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee for Arunachal West parliamentary constituency and the entire constituency falling under it for the coming election by the BJP.

Former Congress MLAs Ninong Ering, Lombo Tayeng and Wanglin Lowangdong, who recently joined the saffron party have been given party tickets. Mutchu Mithi who switched to BJP from NPP has also been given BJP ticket. The party issued tickets to four women candidates namely, Tsering Lhamu, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Dasanglu Pul and Chakat Aboh.

The BJP issued the ticket to Tseten Chombay Kee from Kalaktang. Kee is the younger cousin of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. On the other hand, the party denied the ticket to Tsering Tashi, the younger brother of the CM who is sitting MLA of Tawang.

The ministers who have been re-nominated by the party include, deputy CM Chowna Mein (Chowkham), education minister Taba Tedir (16 Yachuli), WRD minister Mama Natung (Seppa West), health minister Alo Libang (Tuting-Yingkiong), food & civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang (Miao), PHED minister Wangki Lowang (Namsang) and RWD minister Honchun Ngandam (Pongchao-Wakka). Chief Minister Pema Khandu will fight the election from his existing Mukto assembly constituency.

With this announcement, the BJP has become the second party in the state to release the names of its candidates for the coming election. The state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) on Monday released the names of its candidates for eight assembly seats in the coming legislative elections. State NCP (AP) chief and former MLA Likha Saaya will contest from the Yachuli assembly constituency in Keyi Panyor district. Other parties including Congress, PPA, NPP, JD(U) are yet to announce the names of their candidates for the coming election.