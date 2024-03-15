Choose your leaders wisely

Editor,

In the wake of the official declaration of BJP party tickets for the upcoming assembly election, it’s essential to delve into the evolving political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. As an Arunachali, it’s not about siding with a particular party, but rather understanding the shifting dynamics.

Many Arunachalis have noticed that most of the present MLAs used to be with the INC but have now shifted to the BJP. This isn’t about one party being better than the other; it’s just a fact we all should be aware of.

It’s crucial to make sure that all MLA candidates understand their party’s ideologies and what it would mean if their party comes into power at the central level. We also need to understand what each national political party is really about. As we all know, in Arunachal, our state politics relies a lot on what happens at the central level.

Choosing the right leaders for both the assembly and Lok Sabha is very important. We should focus on their honesty and values more than which party they belong to, especially since some candidates might switch parties just to have a better chance of winning.

Even if a candidate wins as an independent, they should think carefully before joining a national political party. Every party has its own vision and ideologies about how the country should be run, and candidates should consider if they agree with those ideas before joining. Leaders must stick to their principles. This shows integrity of a good leader. In a long run, this is very important in politics.

Voters should also think carefully about which leaders and parties they support. If you believe in a party’s ideas, then support the MP from that party, even if your local MLA is from a different party.

In conclusion, voters should choose their leaders wisely because your choices can bring a big impact in the future. On the other hand, candidates should be careful while choosing the party, especially at the national level. Representatives must exercise caution before affiliating with any national political party, as their choices can have significant repercussions in the future.

Songwang Wangsa,

Itanagar