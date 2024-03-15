Piglets distributed to beneficiaries

Kanubari, 14 Mar: The Longding animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department distributed 40 piglets (one male and one female) each to 20 progressive farmers here on Wednesday as part of the DoTCL’s piglet distribution scheme.

The scheme is aimed at facilitating breeding and multiplication of piglets, so that the farmers may benefit commercially from them.

Lawnu ZPM Nyeman Wangsu, who was present on the occasion, advised the farmers to take proper care of the piglets, so that they can in the future multiply and ensure income generation.

Since it is a 100 percent subsidised government scheme, she urged the beneficiaries to “avail the scheme in a responsible manner in order to generate sustainable income.”

Public leader Angam Joham encouraged the farmers to “practice animal husbandry activities like pig rearing, as it will provide essential income to improve your their livelihood.”

Kanubari Senior Veterinary Officer Dr CA Tingkhatra apprised the farmers of scientific feeding and management of pigs, besides medication, vaccination, disease, and prevention, while Longding Veterinary Officer Dr Mitek Tarang enumerated the types of pig feed, such as grains, forages, damaged feeds and garbage.

The veterinary officers assured the beneficiaries that the department would provide every possible help, including vaccination and medication for pigs.