Official kit of Team Arunachal for NE Games unveiled

Staff Reporter

CHIMPU, 15 Mar: Sports Director Tadar Appa unveiled the official kit of Team Arunachal for the North East Games, 2024, here on Friday.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, its treasurer Bulang Marik, the state team’s chef-de-mission Tagru Magong, among others, were present at the launch ceremony.

The Nagaland Olympic Association, in collaboration with the government of Nagaland, is

hosting the third edition of the Games from 18 to 23 March. The event is being organised under the aegis of the North East Sports Association (NESA), a conglomeration of eight state Olympic associations of the Northeastern states.

“This Games aims to revive the sports culture in the region at the grassroots level and contribute to establishing India as a great sporting nation,” Tago said.

Arunachal is fielding a strong 240-member contingent, including 35 technical officials. There are 140 male and 65 female athletes in the team.

Barring sepak takraw, Arunachal will be competing in all other 15 disciplines. The state will participate in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, belt wrestling, freestyle wrestling, lawn tennis, pencak silat, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, and wushu.

The first edition of the Games was held in Imphal, Manipur, in 2018. Arunachal had finished third behind champion Manipur and runner-up Assam in the introductory edition of the Games.

It bagged 18 gold, 20 silver and 38 bronze medals, while Manipur bagged 79 gold, 47 silver and 31 bronze medals. Assam won 45 gold, 52 silver and 41 bronze medals.

Arunachal had fielded 275 athletes in the second North East Games, which was held in Meghalaya in 2022. The state won 39 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze medals in that edition of the Games.

Meanwhile, Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Rashtriya Raksha University hosted an 11-day coaching camp for the NE Games-bound wrestling team of the state. The wrestlers have undergone the training under the guidance of Dari Lokam and Geyum Dabi.

“The wrestlers have been intensely trained and monitored by the campus’ advanced training facilities and a human performance lab that offers scientific-based training and testing of athletes,” the RRU informed in a release.

The state contingent is leaving for Nagaland on 17 March.