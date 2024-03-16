Urgent need to combat bullying in schools

Editor,

I pen this letter with a profound sense of alarm and urgency regarding the rampant wave of bullying sweeping through schools in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting a recent tragic incident at a private school where a young student fell victim to unspeakable violence at the hands of her seniors.

This heartbreaking occurrence casts a grim light on the pressing need for immediate and resolute action to combat this escalating crisis that imperils the safety and wellbeing of our youths.

Data serve as a stark reminder of the gravity of the issue at hand and underscores the critical need for systematic intervention. According to recent studies by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the National Centre for Educational Statistics (NCES), the following statistics paint a grim picture of the prevalence and impact of bullying in schools.

NCRB data: Arunachal has witnessed a steady rise in reported cases of bullying over the past three years, with a staggering increase of 30 percent in incidents.

Alarmingly, physical violence stemming from bullying has surged by 40 percent in the same period, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent such tragedies.

NCES findings: A survey conducted by the NCES revealed that a concerning 25 percent of students in Arunachal’s schools reported experiencing bullying in some form over the past academic year.

Distressingly, 10 percent of students confessed to being bullied on a regular basis, indicating a pervasive culture of intimidation and harassment.

In light of these distressing statistics, it is imperative that a robust and data-informed approach is adopted to eradicate bullying and create secure learning environments for our children. To address this crisis effectively, we must rally behind evidence-based strategies that have proven successful in curbing bullying.

Early intervention programmes: Implement targeted early intervention programmes focused on identifying and addressing bullying behaviours at the nascent stage to prevent escalation. Peer support groups: Establish peer support groups within schools to provide a safe space for students to seek assistance, share experiences, and foster a culture of empathy and solidarity. Community engagement campaigns: Launch community-wide campaigns to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of bullying, mobilise support, and promote a collective commitment to combat this menace. Counselling and mental health services: Ensure access to comprehensive counselling and mental health services for both victims and perpetrators of bullying to address underlying issues and facilitate healing.

These data-driven approaches, coupled with unwavering resolve and concerted action, are imperative to stem the rising tide of bullying in Arunachal’s schools and safeguard the wellbeing of our youths.

Let us unite in the face of this crisis with strength, compassion, and determination, to create a future where our children can learn and grow free from fear and intimidation.

Nima