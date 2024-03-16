Those denied BJP tickets likely to rebel

With the announcement of BJP tickets for 60 assembly constituency, the real politics will start in the state. There were more than 170 ticket aspirants for the 60 seats from the BJP. Now those who were denied ticket will start seeking refuge in other parties. Many are expected to enter the fray as independent candidates. The majority of the aspirant candidates were waiting for the BJP to announcement their names. Recently, the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) released the names of its candidates for eight assembly seats in the coming legislative elections. In the coming days more candidates are expected to seek tickets of parties like the NCP (Ajit Pawar), JD (U), PPA, NPP, etc, which are seen as allies of the NDA.

The principal opposition party, Congress, is also yet to announce the names of its candidates. In the coming days, those who were denied BJP tickets are expected to rebel against the party. It is to be seen how the party manages to diffuse the situation. In particular, some of the sitting MLAs who were denied tickets will definitely try to fight from other parties. A lot will depend on the state’s leaderships, in particular Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on how they placate these disgruntled BJP MLA aspirants.