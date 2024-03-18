CM inaugurates projects in Longding

LONGDING, 17 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually inaugurated multiple projects from the general ground here on Saturday.

The CM inaugurated projects such as ‘augmentation and retrofitting of the old existing DC office in Longding and the 100-bedded girls’ hostels of the GHSS Longding and the GHSS Pongchau’.

He also inaugurated a 35-km-long water supply line for Longdging and Kanubari, and promised to extend all possible help in implementing the catchment area schemes, and “replicate EB project in Longding district.”

Addressing the gathering at the general ground, Khandu highlighted the state government’s achievements in the areas of education, health, sports, connectivity, infrastructure development, capacity building of youths, and women empowerment.

He emphasised on boosting rural economy “by enhanced participation of SHGs through convergence approach with various government schemes and initiatives,” and advised the youths to “venture in the field of tourism and innovative startups.”

Praising the Wancho craftsmanship, the CM spoke about 20 GI-tagged indigenous products, and related them with the ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, who also, along with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Longding DC Bekir Nyorak, SP Dekio Gumja, and ZPC Lohpong Wangham, was present on the occasion, praised the rich culture and heritage of the Wanchos, and urged the people to “preserve it and encourage your young ones to learn their native dialect.”

He also urged the people to “stop indulging in deforestation activities and avail the opportunities provided by the central and the state governments.” (DIPRO)