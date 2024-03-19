Postal dept staffer passes away

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Koj Tana, who was serving as postal assistant at the Itanagar head office, passed away on 17 March. He was 47.

Born on 25 December, 1976 in Dutta village in Lower Subansiri district, Tana had joined the department of post, India in January 1997 as a postal assistant. He was also promoted to the post of postmaster, but owing to health issues, he gave up the promotional post.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The Dutta Government Employees Welfare Association (DGEWA) has expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of Tana.

The association in a condolence message recalled late Tana as a simple, honest, sincere, hardworking and helpful person.

Expressing heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, the DGEWA prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.