FPO project committee meeting held

MARO, 18 Mar: A project committee meeting of farmers-producers organisation (FPO) DAP-DUM was held at the Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday, with support from the NABARD.

The DAP-DUM is registered under Section 3 of the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with 126 shareholders engaged in production of three major crops – ginger, soya bean, and orange.

Chairing the meeting, Ziro (L/Subansiri)-based NABARD DDG MK Lowang advised the board of directors (BoD) to “work on marketing of produce, maintain the FPO portal, and provide training to the BoD members.”

KVK Head (i/c) Dr Dipankar Hazarika suggested “creating awareness about FPO concept for better understanding of its role and functions,” while FPO (i/c) Dr Habung Ali emphasised on “exposure of BoD members to market intelligence for better understanding of marketing of produce.”

The constraints faced by farmers, and the way forward to raise the DAP-DUM’s ranking were also discussed.