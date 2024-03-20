3rd Northeast Games: Bunyi wins silver, Pao bronze

Staff Reporter

CHUMOUKEDIMA, 19 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh won one silver and one bronze medal on the opening day of the third Northeast Games here in Nagaland on Tuesday.

Yaman Bunyi clinched the silver medal in discus throw. She threw a distance of 27.51 metres.

The bronze medal was won by Meta Pao in pancake silat. She won the medal in the senior women’s below 45 kg category.

The women’s badminton team, comprising Taring Yania, Pinky Karki, Laa Yakum and Napi Tayem, advanced to the semifinals in the team event, defeating Tripura.

However, the men’s team, comprising Laa Talar, Nikhil Chetry, Laa Robin and Dai Weshi, lost against Mizoram in the quarterfinals.

In boxing, Tali Taba (46-48 kg), Huri John (51-54 kg), Goruk Pordung (54-57 kg), and Rikam Lapung won their respective bouts and advanced to the semifinals.

However, Heli Tana Tara (48-51 kg) lost against his opponent from Manipur by split decision.

In wushu, Chakpu Takam entered into the semifinals by defeating her opponent from Assam in the women’s below 56 kg category.

However, Soritha Shrestha, Gyamar Yatup and Lucy Miuli lost their respective matches in the women’s category.

In the men’s category of the wushu event, Bomjen Ligu, Repakso Chikro, Ram Nopi and Abhishek Pandey lost their respective matches.

In athletics, Damin Takap (discus throw), Mitter Ada (100 mtr race), Nobin Nabam (100 mtr race), Tana Yaya (100 mtr race), Yabi Nalo (100 mtr race), Duyu Hinda (1,500 mtr race), and Phongam Wangpan (1,500 mtr race) couldn’t manage to secure any medals.

In pancake silat, Hinium Mama beat Hazel Christina of Meghalaya in the women’s 45 to 50 kg category and qualified for the semifinals.

Tap Mania entered into the final, beating her opponent from Nagaland in the women’s 55 kg to 60 kg category.

Damsap Tungi also won her quarterfinal match against her opponent from Tripura.

In archery, Tang Sumi qualified for the elimination round in the women’s compound event. She scored 649 points.

Taba Nilo also qualified for the elimination round in the men’s compound event. He scored 665 points.

However, Changha Sisi (581 points), Sunny Wangpan (629 points), Kennomg Palong (619 points) and Sujanam Manpang (609 points) could not qualify for the next round.

Earlier, Arunachal came from one goal behind to beat Meghalaya 2-1 in their first football match of the Games.

Tagru James and Dorjee Tsewang scored the goals for Arunachal.

In men’s volleyball, Arunachal beat host Nagaland by 3-2 sets (16-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-12) in a highly contested match in the evening.