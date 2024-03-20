EMTs midwife babies in ambulances

[ Bengia Ajum ]

BORDUMSA, 19 Mar: Emergency medical technicians (EMT), under the 108 toll-free emergency ambulances services, midwifed the delivery of two babies inside ambulances in Borduria in Tirap district, and here in Changlang district.

The 108 toll-free ambulance services were launched in the state in June 2021.

In the first case, an anaemic pregnancy case was referred from the Borduria PHC to the AMC in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday. The 108 ambulance EMT team was taking the patient to Dibrugarh, and on the way to the hospital, the patient started having severe labour pain.

EMT Liamhun Tonrang midwifed a baby boy inside the ambulance. Later, the mother and the baby were admitted to the AMC for further treatment. Both the mother and the baby are reported to be healthy.

In the second case, in the wee hours of Tuesday, a pregnancy was reported from Kherempani village here in Changlang district. The patient was to be taken to the Bordumsa PHC.

While on the way to the hospital, when the mother was experiencing severe labour pain, EMT Luhwan Kamba got into the act and successfully midwifed a healthy baby girl inside the ambulance.

Later, the mother and the baby were admitted to the Bordumsa PHC.

This was the fifth case of successful delivery of babies inside ambulances by EMTs this year, taking the count to 59 successful deliveries by EMTs, either at the scene or inside ambulances since the inception of the 108 toll-free ambulance services in Arunachal.