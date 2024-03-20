State NCP pitches 9 candidates for polls

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday named nine candidates for the state assembly elections. The candidates are Toko Tatung (Yachuli assembly constituency), Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Tarun (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (Khonsa West), Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani), and Holai Wangsa (Pongchau-Wakka).

However the move to nominate Tapi Gao from Pasighat west has raised eyebrows.

In February this year the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested former director of elementary education (DEE) Tapi Gao in connection with the illegal appointment of primary teachers, postgraduate teachers, upper division clerks, and other staffers in the education department, particularly in Anjaw district.

Addressing mediapersons at the press club here, state NCP president Likha Saaya said that the party has decided to put 17 candidates into the electoral battle. Affirming his candidature from the Namsai assembly constituency, instead of Yachuli constituency, despite strong resistance by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Council and the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union, Saaya said, “People of Namsai district are deprived of their rights and facilities.

I am contesting from Namsai to provide them with their rights and authority.”

“We are living in a democratic country, wherein I have a right to contest from another constituency,” said Saaya, adding that “it is the people of Namsai who invited me to contest the election from the district.”

Without naming anyone, he alleged that “Namsai assembly constituency has been ruled by one family, due to which the general public suffered a lot. Therefore the party high command has chosen me to contest the election from there.”

The NCP’s Northeast states observer Sanjay Prajapati assured to provide free education in the state “if the NCP forms a coalition government in the state.”

“The NCP’s manifesto is to bring prosperity for the general public of the state; to provide respect and indigenous identity; and to provide the best education system,” he said.

Earlier, the NCP announced its candidates: Saaya, former minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso, and Salman Mongre.