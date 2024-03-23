Controversial prof frontrunner for RGU VC’s post

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Controversial and tainted former vice-chancellor (VC) of Champaran (Bihar)-based Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma is reportedly the frontrunner among the candidates to succeed Prof Saket Kushwaha as the VC of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills.

Sources close to the human resource development (HRD) ministry informed The Arunachal Times that Prof Sharma is the favourite among the top candidates shortlisted by the ministry for the post of the RGU VC.

This daily has learnt that Prof Sharma is a highly controversial figure with multiple complaints against him, ranging from irregularities to sexual harassment.

On perusing his track record, it is learnt that, right from his selection as a professor to a reader-professor and VC, Prof Sharma has allegedly defied all standard norms and procedures.

On 11 May, 2020, MGCU Chancellor Dr Mahesh Sharma had written a letter to the president of India, requesting for urgent intervention to uphold the provisions of the Central Universities Act.

In his letter, Dr Mahesh Sharma drew the president’s attention to the various provisions of the Central Universities Act, and stated that the directives of the HRD ministry were being violated continuously during Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma’s tenure.

The MGCU chancellor made serious allegation against Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma. “My serious concern is that the conduct of present VC (Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma) has been totally against the ethical norms expected from a central university named after Gandhiji and based in Champaran. He is habituated to lies, liquor and more,” Dr Mahesh Sharma claimed.

He had sought “appropriate inquiry, without further delay,” and added that, “pending inquiry, the VC must be asked to go on leave, so that the seniormost professor takes charge till a regular VC is appointed as per the rules of the Act.”

The chancellor also wrote a reminder letter on 25 May, claiming that MGCU VC Prof Sharma was “a classic case study for any IIM, the UGC and the personnel & training department, which will establish how our state universities, and even central universities, are being run.”

On 21 February, 2020, The Indian Express had reported that the union HRD ministry had sough a detailed reply from two universities, following a complaint that “the VC of one of these institutions allegedly hid a vigilance department inquiry into his appointment as a professor during his tenure at the other varsity.”

It further reported that the ministry had sought replies from MGCU and Choudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut (UP), after receiving a complaint from the MGCU VC that Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma allegedly hid information on a pending vigilance inquiry against him to get the VC’s post.

The inquiry was related to alleged irregularities in his appointment as the registrar of the Meerut varsity in 2006, and subsequent promotion as a professor in 2007.

Sharma, who was a political science professor at CCSU, Meerut, was appointed as the VC of MGCU in April 2019.

As per the central university norms for appointment of VC, no vigilance examination or probe into complaints of misconduct should be pending against a candidate for 10 years before appointment.

It is also learnt that a research scholar named Abah Singh, of Meerut University, on 11 October, 2008 had filed a complaint against then Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, accusing him of sexually harassing her.

Despite multiple cases filed against him, the authorities did not initiate an inquiry.

Over the years, the central universities in the Northeast states, including RGU, have become a dumping ground for right wing lenient professors. It is said that Prof Sharma too has strong right wing connection at the Centre.

The Arunachal Times reached out to Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma via WhatsApp, but he did not respond to the queries sent by this daily.