EO calls for transparency during polls

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Expenditure observer (EO) for Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee assembly constituencies, Praveen Kataraki, stressed on the significance of the government and its departments in upholding transparency and ensuring free and fair elections.

During a meeting with the returning officers (RO) and SPs at the DC office here on Friday, the EO informed them that the limit of expenditure for a parliamentary constituency candidate is Rs 75 lakhs, and it is Rs 28 lakhs for the candidates for the assembly elections.

Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen informed that a magistrate has been deployed at the Naharlagun railway station “for carrying out a checking drive, along with the team of RPF,” and stressed on coordination among all the departments in conducting the elections.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh presented a brief on the security arrangements.

Itanagar RO Shweta Nagarkoti also spoke. (DIPRO)