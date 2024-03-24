Seminar on trauma in NE literature

JOLLANG, 23 Mar: The English department of Don Bosco College (DBC) here organised a seminar themed ‘Exploring trauma in literature from Northeast India: A study of select works’ with Govt College Doimukh Principal Dr Taw Azu as the research person.

Azu in her address commended the students for their willingness to learn beyond the prescribed syllabus.

A total of five papers were presented by the students, dealing with trauma in the select works of Arupa Patangia Kalita of Assam, Temsula Ao of Nagaland, Robin S Ngangom of Manipur, and Malsawmi Jacob of Mizoram.

DBC English HoD Daikho Athishu and DBC principal Fr Jose George also spoke.

Gollo Reena received the best paper presenter award from Azu.