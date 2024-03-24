India & world react

Putin Wins 5th Term

By Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Giri

(Secretary General, Assn for Democratic Socialism)

The landslide victory of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in the presidential elections last Sunday with a historic margin has elicited reactions from across the world. It appears from the comments by world leaders that Russia’s break with the West and tilt towards China is almost complete. In the current geo-political order divided between the West and Russia-China axis, India is trying to remain non-aligned or in the new parlance, New Delhi is attempting multi-alignment. India says it will maintain the decades-long strategic ties with Russia whereas, at the same time, Prime Minister Modi has made new defence link with the United States and the European countries.

The fifth consecutive victory of Putin which will keep him as President till 2030 will maintain the current world order marked by antagonism between Sino-Russian alliance and the Western powers led by USA, and the continuing deaths and devastation in Ukrainian war. Putin will continue the war with Ukraine and deepen the contacts with China.

Out of about 140 million people and 114 million voters, 74.22 per cent voted in the elections. The nationwide turnout was about 7 per cent higher than the last elections in 2018 which was 67.5 per cent. Putin got 87.8 per cent of the total votes which is the highest ever in post-Soviet electoral history. His opponent, the Communist candidate, Nikolai Kharitanov secured just 4 per cent of the votes. This is by far the biggest victory any President has had. This will also enable Putin to overtake Stalin’s term in office for 30 years. Former KGB agent, Putin has been in office continuously since 1999 as Prime Minister or President.

As said before, reactions are clearly divided between Putin’s critics and his allies and friends. The critics contend that elections were not fair or free. Substantial candidates did not have a chance to contest. The Election Commission of Russia did not give the clearance to candidates. For instance, Bozis Nadhezdin, an anti-war candidate was barred from running in the elections. International observers pointed out ballot stuffing and fraudulent counting. Elections in Russia have just been a ritual.

Many Russian Missions faced protests against the polls. In Germany, these were led by Yulia Navalnaya – the wife of late critic of Putin, Alexi Navalny. They were complaining against mass censorship, persecution of genuine opposition leaders to Putin’s regime and manipulation of the electoral machinery. World leaders condemned the polling held in Russian-occupied Ukraine territories annexed during the war. The Ukraine President called it a crime to hold elections in their territory.

Let us scan the reactions; first, those which were congratulatory and supportive. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in X, “Warm congratulations to HE Mr Vladimir Putin on his election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.” Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing would maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the ‘no limits’ partnership they agreed in 2022 just before Russia invaded Ukraine. He added, “I believe that under your leadership, Russia will certainly be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction”. Recall that India-China-Russia are in BRICS which challenges US domination of the global economy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered his congratulation on Putin’s decisive victory. Kremlin said that the two leaders expressed their readiness on telephone to pursue their ‘effective coordination’ in the OPEC Plus oil-producing group. The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, accused by the West of supplying weapons to Russia, also congratulated Putin. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who is also accused of sneaking arms to Russia wished Putin on his victory. North Korea is said to have shipped 7000 containers of arms to Russia. This was the accusation by South Korea’s Defence Minister, who said that the transfer of arms from North Korea began since last July.

The reactions from Africa came from four countries in the Sahel region – Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad. These countries strengthened their ties with Russia following the coups last year at the cost of their former allies France and the US. A Burkina Faso daily Aujourd’ hui au faso said, “In Africa, the Russian elections could sound like a non-event. But given the context in Sahel, it takes on a particular meaning, because Putin embodies the new geo-political balance of power on the Continent with growing (Russian) presence and influence”.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a strongly worded message said, “Russian election has no legitimacy. It is clear to everyone in the world that this person (Putin), like many others throughout history, has become sick for power and will stop at nothing to rule for forever”.

The US President Joe Biden had not commented so far. But the White House Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Sunday said, “Russian election was obviously not free, nor fair”. Citing repression of the opposition and media he said, “Putin is likely to remain the President of Russia, but that does not excuse him of his autocracy”. David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister and the current Foreign Minister decried the Russian elections which, “starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin’s regime which seeks to silence any opposition to his illegal war”.

The European Union Foreign Ministers met in Brussels on Monday to formulate their reactions to the war. They made strong statements but did not heed the request of Navalny’s widow not to recognise Putin’s new government. They, however, decided to impose sanctions on individuals linked with the mistreatment and death of the Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny. The German Foreign Minister said, “Vote was without choice, demonstrated Putin’s heinous behaviour against his own people”. France Foreign Minister cited increasing repression of civil societies and all forms of opposition to the regime. He hailed the courage of Russians who demonstrated against the election conditions. At the time of writing, 74 Russians were arrested for this. The EU foreign policy chief Josph Borrell said that the vote was based on repression and intimidation.

The contrasting reactions from global leaders actually exposed the geo-political divide that has widened since the Ukrainian war that began two years ago. This has undoubtedly triggered the deepest crisis in power relations since the Cold War. India’s position on Russia vis-à-vis the Ukrainian war is by now well-known and somewhat grudgingly acknowledged by the Western powers. Yet, New Delhi has neither effectively bridged the gap between Russia and the West, nor did it offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Even Turkish President Erdogan while congratulating Putin has offered to facilitate a rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar has pointed out more than once that the West is pushing Russia to China, and may I add India to Russia. If the West took a hard line on revanchist and expansionist China, it would have been easier for India to persuade Moscow to distance from Beijing and accommodate the West. The challenge for diplomacy both for India and the West continues. The West must make a choice between China and Russia, whereas India tries to bring Russia closer to the West. — INFA