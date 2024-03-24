Poshan Pakhwada concludes

TEZU, 23 Mar: The fortnight-long Poshan Pakhwada, celebrated by the Lohit ICDS project and featuring various activities at the anganwadi centres in Tezu and Sunpura sectors, concluded at the model anganwadi centre in Tribal Colony here on Saturday.

During the programme, CDPO Sujan Krisikro spoke about the aims and objective of the celebration of Poshan Pakhwada.

The fortnight-long activities included distribution of medicines/first aid kits under the BBBP, prizes to the winners of traditional millet-based recipe contest, etc. (DIPRO)