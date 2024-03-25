Fathers should nurture relationship with children

Editor,

I am writing to express deep concern over the declining social interactions between fathers and their children in today’s times. It’s evident that amid the hustle and bustle of modern life, the value of quality time spent between fathers, specifically, and their children is dwindling, replaced by the relentless pursuit of financial success and societal recognition.

In our society, where monetary achievements are often equated with success, it’s essential to remember that fathers should never become mere money-making machines. The role of a father extends far beyond providing financial stability; it encompasses nurturing, guidance, and active participation in their children’s lives.

The ramifications of minimal or absent father-child interactions can be profound. Children deprived of meaningful engagement with their fathers may experience feelings of loneliness, abandonment, and a lack of direction, and it is already happening nowadays, right in front of us. This can lead to a sense of isolation and curiosity about the world around them, potentially resulting in adverse effects on their emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Spending time together as a family goes beyond mere leisure activities; it involves genuine interest and involvement in each other’s lives. It’s not just about sharing a meal, watching a movie together, paying the admission fees for your son or daughter, or buying things only; it is way more beyond materialistic things – it’s about actively participating in conversations, showing interest in their children’s aspirations, fears, and dreams, which can begin with simple questions, such as, “What is your aim? What do you want to become?” or “How are your studies going?”

Some fathers don’t even dare to ask these questions and leave it all up to the mothers, which is irresponsible and senseless of them to do so. Some fathers may say that they are extremely occupied with their errands and excuses, expecting the mothers to do so at home. Some fathers start to reason that their children are not open towards them and say stuff like that. Well, fathers should learn how to initiate and not expect the child to always initiate. It would be so vague of them to do so. If they are the father, they have to navigate it. It is their responsibility; they should initiate. They should never give up on their children. Fathers should not be occupied with only bringing the money at the disposal of their house door.

Unfortunately, many fathers also shy away from engaging in meaningful conversations with their children about their studies, interests, and future goals. This lack of communication can create disconnect between fathers and their children, hindering the development of a strong parent-child relationship.

As a community, we must recognise the importance of fathers’ involvement in their children’s lives and encourage them to prioritise family time over career pursuits. By fostering open communication, empathy, and understanding within families, we can help nurture healthy relationships and support the holistic development of our children.

An observing youth