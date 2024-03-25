Media silent on Ladakh’s serious concerns 

Editor,

The dearth of national media coverage surrounding Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, dubbed ‘fast unto death’, raises significant concerns about journalistic ethics and the media’s role in championing grassroots movements.

Wangchuk, a distinguished environmental activist and recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, embarked on a 21-day climate fast on 6 March to highlight Ladakh’s susceptibility to climate change and to advocate implementation of the rights enshrined in the 6th Schedule. Despite the daily influx of supporters expressing solidarity, major media outlets have chosen silence over shedding light on this critical issue.

Wangchuk’s poignant remarks highlight the stark disparity in media coverage, citing instances where individual stories garner hours of airtime while crucial regional matters, such as Ladakh’s plight, remain overlooked. Located in the volatile border region between India and Pakistan, Ladakh’s strategic significance is undeniable; yet its voices often fall on deaf ears within the national media landscape.

Through social media platforms, Wangchuk underscores the strength of Ladakh’s armed forces, including the formidable Ladakh Scouts, Sikh Regiment, and Gorkha Regiments. However, he laments the dwindling presence of Indian armed forces in Ladakh due to the government’s failure to uphold promises of constitutional safeguards, notably the 6th Schedule. This negligence has not only demoralised Ladakh’s soldiers but also exacerbated tensions, as evidenced by the ripple effects of the Punjab Andolan on the Sikh Regiment and the rejection of Gorkha Regiments, leading to China’s recruitment of Gorkhas into the PLA.

Quoting the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Wangchuk poignantly reflects on the irony of Gorkhas potentially fighting against India, a scenario born out of neglect and broken promises.

Despite Wangchuk’s impassioned pleas, the national media’s silence on Ladakh’s struggles remain deafening, overshadowing the region’s legitimate grievances.

Wangchuk’s demands for statehood and 6th Schedule status, alongside calls for boycotting parliamentary elections, underscore a broader disillusionment with the political establishment’s unfulfilled assurances. This disillusionment underscores the pivotal role of media in fostering informed discourse and holding power to account.

The media’s reluctance to engage with such pressing issues casts doubt on its claim of being the ‘fourth pillar of democracy’. True journalistic integrity demands neutrality, balance, and a commitment to amplifying marginalised voices. The failure to uphold these principles undermines the media’s credibility and erodes public trust. Only through impartial and responsible reporting can the media fulfill their mandate as guardians of democracy and champions of social justice.

In conclusion, the national media’s silence on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike and Ladakh’s struggle for recognition highlights a critical lapse in journalistic responsibility. By embracing ethical journalism practices and prioritising impartiality, media outlets can truly serve as a beacon of truth and democracy, ensuring that no voice goes unheard.

Songwang Wangsa,

B Sector, Itanagar