Justice continues to be delayed

Editor,

There is a saying that goes, “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

The varying nature of a case and its proceedings determine the time taken to come to a judgement, and it is reasonable to expect a lengthy process at times. But, given the nature of the case of Nyayom Loyi vs the State of AP and 4 Ors (WPC/277/2022) and the results that it is withholding, it is fair to say that the aspirants are being denied justice.

It has been 19 months since the inception of this case and its proceedings. The grievances and concerns of the petitioner are justified in the fact that there is no statute or a constitutional basis for offering district-wise reservation. There are established quotas for ST and general. The government has not provided a proper argument for the error in Advertisement No 2/2022, dated 18/07/2022.

The recruitment proceeding was completed on October 2022, and till date the results are being withheld due to the delay in the proceedings of this case. Many aspirants had set their hopes on this exam and were eagerly waiting for its results.

The APSSB updated the status of the case one time, and then stopped entirely, and the court has been rotating in the process of adjournment for months on end now.

Many aspirants who were waiting in line for this have appeared for other exams and made it through, while others are still waiting. The inactivity and delay in this case is rendering the aspirants hopeless and the light at the end of the tunnel appears dimmer than ever.

I just wish to express my disappointment in the whole scenario that has taken place, from the erroneous advertisement from the APSSB to the culture of delay and adjournment in our courts, and not forgetting the APPSC fiasco, that took place simultaneously.

Anonymous