Deprived of right to adult franchise

Editor,

Taliha circle was established in 1950 with Taliha as its headquarters. It falls under the 23rd ST assembly constituency among the 60 constituencies in the state.

In the last 70 years of its establishment, there have been only two legislators so far whom the public have given an unconditional mandate, expecting that these elected legislators would bring development to the constituency in terms of basic amenities such as education, health facilities, road networks, and telecommunication services.

But unfortunately, Taliha, the headquarters itself, isn’t yet equipped with 4G network and 24 hours of electricity supply. Thus, Taliha and most of its villages have been cut off from the rest of the state and the country till date.

In such a case, it had become necessary that Taliha circle should be represented by new legislators who perhaps would do better developmental activities than the former and present legislators. But to the utter dismay of Taliha’s public, this hasn’t happened until today.

Whenever someone dares to contest the present MLA, he/she is forced to withdraw their candidacy at the last minute through pressure tactics. This further deprives the public of their right to adult franchise.

Elections in India are considered the largest democratic festival in the world as we are the largest democracy. But in practice, the present government is trying to win the election unopposed wherever possible in the state.

The public are saddened to see a government that deprives the public of their franchise rights, which comes once in five years.

Concerned youth