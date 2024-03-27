Pasighat WPS nabs alleged rapist

PASIGHAT, 26 Mar: One Tabang Taboh (39) from Kaying village in Siang district was arrested (u/s 341/325/307/376/506 IPC) by the police here in East Siang district on 22 March in connection with an attempt to murder and rape case that had been registered at the women police station here (WPS).

East Siang SP SK Singhal informed that the police conducted a nightlong search for the alleged accused, who was evading arrest and heading towards Siang district.

“Pasighat WPS OC Ojum Riba, with the help of the Pangin police, comprising DSP S Tenzin, SI M Rambo and their team, intercepted the alleged accused at Pangin while he was on the run after committing the offence,” the SP added. (DIPRO)