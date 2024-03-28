Assam: Sec 144 clamped in Cachar ahead of LS polls

Guwahati, 27 Mar: Ahead of elections to the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, the Cachar district administration in Assam’s Barak Valley on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders, mainly during the nomination filing of candidates.

An order to this effect has been issued in the apprehension of incidents of election-related violence, malpractices by miscreants and disturbances of peace and tranquillity in the conduct of the election process, an official release said.

The Silchar constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, while the window for filing nominations will open on Thursday.

“In view of the parliamentary election to Silchar (SC) constituency of Cachar district, the district magistrate has issued a number of prohibitions under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code,” the official release said.

Cachar District Magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha stated that assembly of more than five people within the periphery of 100 metres from the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer is strictly prohibited.

It also barred entry of more than two vehicles within the periphery of 100 metres of the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer of the constituency, the statement said. (PTI)

The order also stated that assembly of more than five people coming in processions, accompanying the candidates within such periphery during nomination filing, are also prohibited. (PTI)