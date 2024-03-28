BJP starts with no contest as Khandu, four others have no opposition

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: As the last date of filing nomination ended Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) opened its account with a bang as no opposition candidate had filed nomination against the BJP candidates in the five legislative assembly constituencies namely Mukto in Tawang, Sagalee in Papum Pare, Tali in Kra Daadi and Taliha in Upper Subansiri district and at Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district.

The BJP dominance in Assembly Election 2024 is visibly high. No opposition candidate had filed nomination against Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Mukto assembly constituency, similarly first timer and retired engineer Techi Rotu of BJP is only candidate who filed nomination for Sagalee assembly constituency.

At Tali in Kra Daadi, BJP candidate Jikke Tako is set to be elected unopposed for his second term and BJP veteran leader Nyato Dukam of BJP is lone candidate to file nomination at Taliha in Upper Subansiri and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi who recently joined BJP is likely to get unopposed seat from Roing again.

Apatani Youth Association president Tapi Mali had filed nomination from PPA ticket against BJP candidate for Ziro Hapoli, Hage Apa.

Interestingly, the PPA has recalled the party ticket from Tapi Mali without citing a reason.

When inquired by The Arunachal Times, PPA working president Kaling Jerang said, “PPA needs to rebuild its image. We have been very particular with the issue of ‘credibility’ this time. It was a serious reconsideration as ‘bad defeats’ could be avoided.”

With this development, it is apparent that BJP is set to sweep the entire state barring few constituencies.