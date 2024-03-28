Gao and Rijiju perform poorly in LS

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The two Members of Parliament (MPs) from Arunachal Pradesh scored poorly in attendance during Lok Sabha sessions. The MP representing Arunachal are Tapir Gao and Kiren Rijiju, both from BJP.

According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), the lowest average attendance has been recorded by the two MPs from Arunachal. On average they have attended 127 out of the 273 sittings.

The average attendance of MPs from Assam was 215, Meghalaya-212, Manipur -206 and Tripura-173.

Eleven MPs from Chhattisgarh and 26 MPs from Gujarat have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average they have attended 216 out of 273 sittings.

The MPs from Arunachal also performed poorly in the participation in debates and discussions on important issues concerning the state and the nation as compared to MPs from other northeastern states.

The numbers of questions asked by the MPs from Northeastern states were Assam-148, Meghalaya-120, Arunachal Pradesh-51 and Manipur-25.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, on average, 559 MPs have asked 165 questions and attended 189 out of 273 sittings.

Among the states, 49 MPs from Maharashtra have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average they have asked 315 questions.

Five MPs from NCP have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average they have asked 410 questions.

Two MPs from Apna Dal (Soneylal) have asked the lowest number of questions. On average they have asked only 5 questions.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar from BJP, an MP from Balurghat, West Bengal asked the highest number of questions i.e. 596.

The report assessed various parameters to gauge the performance of MPs, including attendance and participation in debates.

For the average attendance and average questions, the ADR had taken only those states and parties which have two or more MPs.

The 17th Lok Sabha held 15 sessions between June 2019 and February 2024. In these five years on average, 17th Lok Sabha sat for 55 days per year.