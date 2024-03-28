HU students visit Tipi Orchid Research Centre

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The students of botany department of Himalayan University (HU) visited the Tipi Orchid Research Centre in West Kameng on 26 March as part of their annual field trip programme.

Scientist-in-charge Dr. Jambey Tsering, who received the visiting students, meticulously guided them in the premises. Dr. Tsering shared his knowledge and expertise on various orchids found within the Research Centre and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

He also demonstrated their natural cultivation and propagation methods along with pollination techniques of few special orchids. He also explained about tissue culture techniques carried out in the Centre for artificial propagation of orchids.

In addition, Dr. Tsering gave a presentation about taxonomic position, documentation, distribution and economic importance of orchids.

He also highlighted about scopes of orchid cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Tsering presented a book entitled “Orchids of Orchid Research Centre, Tipi: A Pictorial Handbook” to the library of Himalayan University and brochure booklets to the student participants.

During the day-long trip, the students visited the museum, herbarium office, nursery green houses, orchid jungle and tissue culture laboratory set up in the Centre. They also had a chance to see other endemic plants of North East India like Nepenthes khasiana (pitcher plant). The students also visited a local waterfall site, a local monastery, a wine factory and park as a part of recreational activity.

The trip was conducted under the guidance of tour leader assistant professor Dr. Tapi Taka and assistant professor Dr. Hage Asha (tour assistant), of the botany department.