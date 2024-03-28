Agri. students tour tea factory in Gohpur

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Twenty-eight final year students of BSc agri. Himalayan University (HU), Jullang participated in a one day academic tour to Nya Gogra Tea Factory in Gohpur, Assam on Wednesday.

The trip was organized by the university’s department of agriculture and led by HoD agriculture Dr. Raja Husain along with 2 other faculties Dr. Kasinam Doruk and Lishi Kaki.

Junior assistant Arijeet Kartekar of Nya Gogra Tea Factory demonstrated the students different cultivation practices of tea and focused on the procedure of cloning of tea plants including the properties of many tea clones such as TV 23, TV 21, D 19, TV 20 and Teenali. He informed them about the harvesting technique of tea leaves for processing. Kartekar also demonstrated different techniques involved in tea processing.

The students also learned about the methods of production and processing of tea including various grading system and packaging.