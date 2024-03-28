Stick by model code of conduct

As the election fever catches on, an increasing gross violation of the election model code of conduct (MCC) is being witnessed in the state. A video clip of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Basar (Leparada) assembly constituency, Nyabi Dirchi, has surfaced on social media, in which she is seen asking government officials to vote in her favour in the upcoming election as she is the official candidate of the BJP in Basar.

In Leparada, one senior government official has even been suspended for openly campaigning.

Another video of BJP MP candidate Tapir Gao asking government officials to vote for the party has also surfaced.

In a democracy, everyone has the right to vote as per their wishes but government officials openly campaigning for their respective candidates whether he or she may be from whichever party should be avoided. It is a known fact that government officials yield immense clout in Arunachal and they decide the fate of elections in many constituencies. They should refrain from indulging in open election activities as they can potentially misuse their position to influence results. The election commission should keep an eye on such officials and initiate action. Also recently, Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) came out and urged people to support the INDIA alliance candidate. The ACF being a religious organization should avoid such activities and they violated the MCC. People of the state including top leaderships should enjoy the festival of election and avoid making things ugly by repeatedly violating MCC.