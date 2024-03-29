Online registration prog for Agniveer recruitment

HAYULIANG, 28 Mar: Twenty local youths participated in an online registration programme, organised by the Indian Army here in Anjaw district from 15-22 March, for the upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally.

“The Army established an Agniveer online helpdesk here with the purpose of giving a platform and guidance to prepare youths to join the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme,” a release from Lohit Libraries informed.

“As part of the youth-centric campaign, a pre-medical examination of all candidates was conducted to make them aware of the medical procedure and all tests involved in the recruitment rally,” the release informed, and added that “a month-long preparatory training course is being conducted by the Army from 27 March to 25 April, wherein the candidates will be trained for various skill tests like 2-km run, ground tests and theoretical classes towards preparing the potential candidates for the recruitment rally.”