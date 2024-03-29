Training prog under NEH component

YACHULI, 28 Mar: A training programme under the NEH component, sponsored by Karnal (Haryana)-based Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research, was conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

A total of 120 participants attended the training, which was aimed at “trial basis introduction of crops like dragon fruit, avocado, red banana, sapota, litchi, cashew nut, and low chilling apple in Yachuli and nearby areas,” the KVK informed in a release.

Yachuli CO Taba Milka urged the participants to “focus more on scientific horticulture cultivation practices to boost the economy and become self-reliant.”

Horticulture scientist Mihin Noomphy apprised the participants of “the scientific cultivation practices of banana,” while soil science expert Dr Pema Khandu Goiba spoke about natural farming.

Agriculture extension specialist Hage Manty and KVK Head Dr Hage Munth also spoke.

Later, saplings of red and G9 (Grand Nain) banana and other fruits were distributed to the farmers and farmwomen who participated in the programme.