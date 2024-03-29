Secularism embedded in Constitution

Editor,

Some people have been trying to banish the word ‘secular’ from our Constitution by spreading half-truths. They argue that, since this word was not there in the original Constitution, it should not be a part of it.

It is true that this word was incorporated by the 42nd Amendment Act in 1976. But in no way can it be suggested that secularism was not a part of our original Constitution. This is a false propaganda based on half-truths. Article 25 to Article 30 bear testimony to the fact that secularism has been embedded in the original Constitution.

Sujit De,

Kolkata