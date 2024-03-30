Poll preparation reviewed

TEZU, 29 Mar: Election General Observer (GO) Dharmendra Kumar reviewed the election preparedness in Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency (Tezu and Hayuliang assembly constituencies) with sector officers, nodal officers and zonal magistrate at the district secretariat here in Lohit district on Friday.

During the meeting, Lohit District Election Officer Shashvat Saurabh gave a power-point presentation, highlighting the preparation for free and fair election in the district.

Senior SP Tumme Amo presented all the security arrangements being carried out by the police department to ensure that “there are no hiccups in the election process.”

The election observers also interacted with the sector officers, nodal officers and zonal magistrates and took stock of the preparedness.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Police Observer Prabin Kumar Sinha and Expenditure Observer (Tezu constituency) Norbu Bhutia and Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi. (DIPRO)