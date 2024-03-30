Awareness prog on tree plantation

JOLLANG, 29 Mar: The Group 1 BEd 4th semester students of Donyi Polo BEd College here on Thursday conducted an awareness programme on tree plantation, as part of their ‘teacher training programme,’ at Himalayan University.

More than 20 saplings were planted in the campus. Students also distributed saplings for free to the shops and houses near the university.

The students also took out a march, shouting slogans such as ‘Paer lagao, hariyali lao,’ ‘Saanse ho rahi hain kam’, ‘Aao paer lagaye hum,’ etc.