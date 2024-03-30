TES condemn attack on SP

DAPORIJO, 29 Mar: Tamin Elite Society (TES) has vehemently condemned the attack on its member Dekio Gumja Tamin, who also is the Longding SP, and urged the law-enforcing authority to arrest the culprits immediately and award them exemplary punishment as per the law.

“Dekio Gumja Tamin is a brave and dedicated officer and we will not tolerate attack on such sincere officer,” the TES said in a release.

The SP was injured in stone pelting by supporters of a candidate of a political party while on duty in Longding on Friday.