AALO, 30 Mar: Eight candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat in the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency (AWPC), which will go to polls on 19 April.

The candidates are Kiren Rijiju (BJP), Nabam Tuki (INC), Toko Sheetal (GSP), Bimpak Siga (independent), Leki Norbu (independent), Ruhi Tagung (independent), Tania June (independent), and Techi Rana (independent).