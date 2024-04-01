Sudden rain, storm damage Guwahati airport, several flights diverted

Guwahati, Mar 31 (PTI) A sudden downpour accompanied by a storm wreaked havoc at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on Sunday, prompting the authorities to briefly halt operations and divert six flights to other destinations, a senior official said.

The storm uprooted a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the Adani Group-controlled facility and blocked a road, Chief Airport Officer (CAO) Utpal Baruah told PTI.

“We immediately rushed there and cleared the road for smooth supply of fuel to the terminal. It took us over half-an-hour,” he said.

When the rain and storm lashed the area, a portion of the roof was blown away in the forecourt area, Baruah said.

“It was very old and could not withstand the impact. Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control,” he said.

A purported video of the ceiling falling apart and rainwater gushing has gone viral on different social media platforms.

Baruah also said that water entered the terminal from the ceiling.

“I am personally monitoring the situation so that passengers do not face any inconvenience. Due to the storm and heavy rain, the visibility dropped drastically and we had to divert six flights,” the CAO said.

The flights operated by IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express have been diverted to Agartala and Kolkata, he said.

“The visibility has improved and normal operations have resumed. Flights have started landing in Guwahati,” Baruah added.