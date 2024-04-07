Mopin festival celebrated

DAPORIJO, 6 Apr: The 51st Mopin festival of the Galo community was celebrated here in Upper Subansiri district with traditional pomp and gaiety.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, who along with SHDO Dr Molar Bui attended the event as guests, expressed hope that the festivity would bring positivity and a bumper harvest.

“The Galo is one of the gentle and disciplined tribes of the state,” he added.

Dr Bui in his address said that “simply advocating preservation of age-old farming technique is not enough, but agriculture farming technique should be adopted in a ritualistic way with the modern scientific method, so as to produce surplus of foodgrains.”

“If the land resource is properly used, the agriculture sector has plenty of potential to make people job providers instead of job seekers,” he added. (DIPRO)