DBC felicitates exam toppers

JOLLANG, 6 Apr: The Don Bosco College (DBC) here felicitated the toppers of the RGU exams conducted in December 2023.

The toppers were awarded in two categories – the Bosco Centenary Award, and the Beti Padhao Award – on 6 April.

The Bosco Centenary Award was instituted in 2023 to mark the centenary of the arrival of the Salesians of Don Bosco to Northeast India (1922-2022). The award is given to the toppers of each department.

This academic session, 25 toppers belonging to the seven departments of the college were felicitated.

The Beti Padhao Award was instituted in 2023 to promote education of girls. Girls obtaining highest marks in the 1st, 3rd and 5th semester RGU exams were awarded.

This academic session, Dari Yayuk of BSW 1st semester, Chaney Lowang and Thongam Ritu Devi of BCom 3rd semester, and Gichik Anjali of BSW 5th semester won the Beti Padhao Award.

DBC principal Fr Jose George exhorted the students to “take the winners as inspirations and study well,” and urged the winners to keep up their performance.

APPSC member and Supreme Court advocate Mepung Tadar Bage, who attended the programme as a guest, highlighted the importance of girl education, and advised the students to “use education as a means of empowerment,” the college informed in a release.