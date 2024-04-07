Nc, pdp jolt to India bloc

Parting Ways In Kashmir

By Insaf

INDIA bloc partners in Kashmir part ways. The principal parties in the Valley, the NC and PDP decided to nominate each of their candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats, dashing hopes of the foes truly turning friends. Within 24 hours, former Chief Ministers, Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and Omar Abdullah (NC) were heard blaming each other of slamming the unity door. After Abdullah was quoted on Tuesday saying PDP was unlikely to contest the polls, Mufti on Wednesday said it was ‘harsh’ and insinuating that her party had become irrelevant and so she had no option but to go alone. However, Abdullah maintains it’s her doing as she doesn’t want a pact even for Assembly polls, (if held in September)! Sadly, this pow-vow impacts not just Opposition bloc, but also Gupkar alliance, demanding restoration of Article 370. Both had earlier spoken of jointly taking on BJP and its ‘secret allies’— perhaps referring to DPAP founder and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has announced contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch seat. Importantly, while the NC has decided to leave the two seats in Jammu region for Congress, PDP is yet to take a call. Will there be a reproachment?

Delhi’s Good & Bad Luck

The past week has stirred like a pendulum for AAP, ruling dispensation in Delhi. On Monday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15, on Tuesday MP and close aide Sanjay Singh got bail from Supreme Court, was released from jail after six months on Wednesday and on Thursday, Delhi High Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM following his arrest saying: “At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest but that is his personal call. If he doesn’t want to do that it is up to him. We are a court of law and have to go by the law. Your remedy doesn’t lie here, it lies elsewhere. You go before the competent forum.” Interestingly, the ED too has different yardsticks in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. While objecting to bail being granted to Kejriwal, it said his release could hamper the probe but conceded it had no objections if Singh is given bail as well as failed to provide an answer where the money was. On release, a relived Singh gave hope to party cadres “Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am fully confident that yeh jail ke taale tutenge hamaare saare neta chutenge (the locks of jail will break, and all our leaders will come out)” Many would be praying his words turn out prophetic.

Odisha Big Switch-Over

Who to vote can be a conundrum for the voter in Odisha! As the State gears up for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the ruling BJD and its main challenger now, the BJP have their leaders switching sides merrily. And to their advantage or say hitting the lottery by instantly winning their new party’s ticket. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has nominated at least seven of the turncoats, about 30% either from BJP or Congress within hours as BJD candidates, of the 20 announced so far for 21 LS seats. Likewise, the BJP has given tickets to three senior leaders of BJD, including six-time MP Bhatruhari Mahtab, who either left or were removed from party or denied tickets. Who will benefit more is the big question. BJP is hoping to turn the tables given it upstaged Congress in 2019 polls and is now encashing on rumblings within BJD. Apparently, Patnaik’s private secretary-turned Cabinet Minister rank VK Pandian has acquired an all-powerful position, upsetting party MLAs and MPs. Will anger spill-over to the electorate? The voter will first need to be alert and tally the candidate with the party and symbol before he presses the EVM button, not to be stumped by the switch-over.

WB ‘Safest for Women’?

West Bengal may no longer be able to boast of being ‘the safest state for women’. This, as the Sandeshkhali case of alleged sexual assault and land grabbing in North 24 Parganas district is continuing to be a hot potato in ensuing polls. On Thursday, hearing PILs, Calcutta High Court observed it would be “highly shameful” if even 1% cent of allegations of sexual assault there were found to be true, and WB’s image as ‘safest state for women’ will fall! This after a lawyer had submitted a compilation of 100-odd affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault other than of violence and land grabbing, among other PILs seeking transfer of case to CBI. State’s Advocate General questioned their conviction rate in cases they were investigating in the state and saying central agencies have ‘lost the trust posed in them.’ But, court was firm: “The entire district administration and ruling dispensation have to owe moral responsibility, 100% responsibility and that ‘if one affidavit is proved right, then statistics falls, public image falls, opinion falls…If it falls and crumbles, you cannot resurrect it.” Wonder if this would bother Didi. Right now, she needs to stop Modi and team from making substantial inroads in her State.

Soren & 31 Cr Land

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has more to lose than just his kursi (chair). The ED has attached 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi, valued at Rs 31,07,02,480 as per urban residential property rate. This is part of the chargesheet filed against him and four others in the alleged money laundering investigation. Saying that Soren was in ‘possession’ of this asset since 2010-11 in a ‘camouflaged and concealed’ manner, the ED on Thursday requested the court for confiscation of the plot. Recall, Soren was arrested in January and is lodged in Birsa Munda central jail. In its chargesheet, the ED, which says the court has taken cognisance of, has claimed Soren’s associate, Prasad, a former Jharkhand revenue dept official and custodian of government records, was a member of ‘a syndicate which was involved in acquiring lands by fraudulent means which included tampering with original government registers, falsification of government records and manufacturing fake documents.’ Will the case turn out to be a mega racket of land mafia in the States, as alleged? Time will tell. — INFA