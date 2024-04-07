Northeast NSS Festival concludes

NIRJULI, 6 Apr: The five-day Northeast NSS Festival 2023-2024, hosted by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here, came to its culmination with the last contingent leaving the NERIST campus on Friday.

The festival, a flagship programme of the union youth affairs & sports ministry, was organised by the Guwahati (Assam)-based NSS regional directorate, in collaboration with the NERIST and the Arunachal Pradesh state NSS cell.

Themed ‘Not me, but you’, the festival saw the participation of 320 NSS volunteers from all eight Northeastern states, under the leadership of the programme officers of NSS Nirjuli, VKCYE Lekhi, and HCTE Lekhi.

“This five-day programme was a motivational and cultural capsule for all the participants, and saw the cultural parade of the participating states, which was an event to learn from and a sight to behold,” the NERIST informed in a release.

The valedictory session was attended by, among others, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, VKCYE Vice-Chancellor Prof VN Sharma, and NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S.