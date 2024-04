The Eight Petals

— Tamo Yanga, Ziro

Purple, white, pink and crimson;

An exultant bond though colours varying.

Your hearts carved golden,

Blissing amity signifying.

Aesthetes gravitate towards you;

Enchanted by your beauty.

Fanatics shall also attain;

Your harmonious serenity.

A soul’s delight;

Embracing uniqueness.

Message divine;

Esteemed existence.

Quintessence of virtue, sweet floral host.

Truest you are called: Cosmos!